While Gordon Lee was handling Trion in a high school region game in Chickamauga on Thursday night, the middle school Lady Trojans were doing the same thing, only on the road at Trion, defeating the Lady Bulldogs by a 10-1 count in an NGAC league meeting.
Gordon Lee (7-2, 3-0) broke the game open with a five-spot in the top of the seventh inning. Haley Russell layed down a squeeze bunt to bring in a run, two runs would score on a Trion error and two more came in on a double by Kinleigh Custer.
Abby Logan and Laney Wilson each had three hits and an RBI. Russell and Maddie Harvey each had two hits and scored twice. Josie Lewis was 2 for 5 and Camdyn Carter drove in one run.
Wilson pitched all seven innings in the circle. She allowed one unearned run on four hits and three walks, but made up for it with 15 strikeouts.
Gordon Lee is slated to play at Dalton on Friday before the Lady Trojans' junior varsity team participates in the Ringgold Middle School Tournament at Jack Mattox on Saturday.