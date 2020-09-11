Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Middle School Lady Trojans broke open a 2-0 lead with seven runs in the top of the fourth and rolled to a 9-0 victory at Lakeview on Thursday.

Kate Chambers had three doubles in three trips to the plate. She scored twice and drove in two runs. Lillian McCullough was 2 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Tenslee Wilson doubled and knocked in a run. Gisele Tankersly was 2 for 3 with one run scored and Gracie Helton added an RBI.

McCullough threw all five innings, allowing four hits and striking out three batters. A total of 46 of the 57 pitches she threw went for strikes as the Lady Trojans moved to 9-1 overall.

Skyler Phillips had two of the Lady Warriors' four hits, while Marissa Moreland and Brylee Pritchett each had a single for Lakeview (4-4). Breanna Johnson pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs with one walk and one strikeout.

Gordon Lee 9, Lakeview 1

In the night's JV contest, Gordon Lee got two hits, including a triple, from Laney Wilson, who also scored a run and drove in four. Abby Logan was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Kyleigh Custer was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Kynleigh Custer was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Camdyn Carter and Kaley Russel both scored twice in the victory.

Logan pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

Hope Alexander had a double for Lakeview (N/A). Brylee Pritchett had a single and drove in a run, while Riley Pell pitched four innings, walking three batters and striking out two.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

