The Gordon Lee Middle School Lady Trojans broke open a 2-0 lead with seven runs in the top of the fourth and rolled to a 9-0 victory at Lakeview on Thursday.
Kate Chambers had three doubles in three trips to the plate. She scored twice and drove in two runs. Lillian McCullough was 2 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Tenslee Wilson doubled and knocked in a run. Gisele Tankersly was 2 for 3 with one run scored and Gracie Helton added an RBI.
McCullough threw all five innings, allowing four hits and striking out three batters. A total of 46 of the 57 pitches she threw went for strikes as the Lady Trojans moved to 9-1 overall.
Skyler Phillips had two of the Lady Warriors' four hits, while Marissa Moreland and Brylee Pritchett each had a single for Lakeview (4-4). Breanna Johnson pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs with one walk and one strikeout.
Gordon Lee 9, Lakeview 1
In the night's JV contest, Gordon Lee got two hits, including a triple, from Laney Wilson, who also scored a run and drove in four. Abby Logan was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Kyleigh Custer was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Kynleigh Custer was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Camdyn Carter and Kaley Russel both scored twice in the victory.
Logan pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.
Hope Alexander had a double for Lakeview (N/A). Brylee Pritchett had a single and drove in a run, while Riley Pell pitched four innings, walking three batters and striking out two.