The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans had just four hits and committed four errors, but found a way to claim Game 1 of the North Georgia Athletic Conference best-of-three championship series on Wednesday, beating Heritage, 4-2, in Boynton.
Gordon Lee pushed home three runs in the top of the second inning and added a solo run in the fourth, while Heritage plated solo runs in the third and seventh innings. The Lady Generals had a runner on third and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in their final at-bat, but we're unable to keep the game going.
Gracie Helton had a pair of doubles and scored twice for the Lady Trojans. Abby Logan and Macartney Angel were each 1 for 4, while Tenslee Wilson and Sadie Hughes each drove in a run.
Gisele Tankersly gave up two earned runs on five hits in seven innings. She walked four batters and struck out two.
Addi Edwards struck out 11 batters for Heritage. She gave up four hits and three walks and none of the runs she allowed were earned.
Macie Collins went 2 for 4 with a double. Bree Wilson, Faith Alsobrooks and Ella Blansit each had a single and Jenna Ryans was credited with an RBI.
Game 2 of the series will be played in Chickamauga at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Should Heritage win, a winner-take-all Game 3 would be played later tomorrow night in Chickamauga.
The NGAC All-League awards ceremony will be held on the field at Saddle Ridge Middle School Monday at 5:30 p.m.