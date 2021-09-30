The best-of-three championship series for the 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament got underway Wednesday night in Boynton and it was top-seeded Gordon Lee scoring eight times in the top of the second inning en route to a 13-3 victory over second-seeded Heritage.
The Lady Trojans collected nine hits in the second inning, all singles. Five of the hits and six of the runs came with two outs in the frame.
Heritage (10-2) scored twice in the bottom of the third and added another run in the fourth on an RBI-double by Kinsey Woodard, cutting the deficit to 8-3. But Gordon Lee (18-2) put the game away with five more runs in the top of the fifth on five hits, two walks and an error. Abby Logan came through with a two-run single to cap the inning.
Abby Logan went 3 for 4 with four RBIs in the victory, while Laney Wilson was 3 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Marley Stone and Kaley Russell each had two hits and scored twice. Russell drove in three runs and Stone ended the game with two RBIs.
Kinleigh Custer was 3 for 4 with one RBI, while Kyleigh Custer and Camdyn Carter also drove in one run apiece.
Wilson pitched all five innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Molly O'Brien and Paisley Collins had one RBI each for the Generals. Bailee Hollis struck out four batters and walked one in 4.1 innings in the circle. Serenity Ellard pitched the last two-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Gordon Lee will host Game 2 of the series Thursday at 5 p.m, while Heritage must win to extend the series to Game 3. That game, if needed, would be played immediately following the conclusion of Game 2.