The Gordon Lee Middle School softball teams combined for 21 runs and 28 hits in a varsity/junior varsity sweep at Dade County on Saturday.
Gordon Lee 10, Dade 0
In the varsity matchup, the Lady Trojans collected 11 hits and broke the game open with six runs in the top of the second inning.
Pitcher Gisele Tankersly had another strong outing with eight strikeouts and just one hit allowed in four innings. Tankersly threw just 50 pitches to get to win.
Gracie Helton was 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Lillian McCullough and Tenslee Wilson each had two hits and one RBI, while Abby Logan, Kate Chambers and Sadie Hughes all drove in one run apiece.
Gordon Lee 11, Dade 0
In the JV game, Laney Wilson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate and threw a five-inning no-hitter, walking five batters and striking out 10.
Marley Stone had four of Gordon Lee's 17 hits. She scored twice and knocked in two runs. Camdyn Carter was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kyleigh Custer and Maddie Harvey each had two hits and one RBI.
Kynleigh Custer finished with a pair of hits. Whitney Blaylock knocked in a run and Kaley Russell finished 1 for 3 and scored once.