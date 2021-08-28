An eight-run second inning was more than enough offense for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans on Friday as they traveled to Dalton and rolled to a 13-0 win over the Lady Cougars in a non-league game.
Pitchers RyLeigh Williams and Molly Corvin combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Williams struck out one batter as she pitched the first two innings and Corvin struck out two Lady Cougars and walked one in one inning of relief.
There were plenty of offensive stars for the Navy-and-White. Corvin helped herself by going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Kaley Russell was 2 for 4 and scored three times, while Abby Logan had a two-run double as part of the big second-inning outburst.
Riley Mull knocked in two runs, while Williams, Josie Lewis and Kyleigh Custer each picked up one RBI to help Gordon Lee improve to 8-2 overall.