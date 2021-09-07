Kaley Russell had three hits and four RBIs as the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans improved to 11-2 on the season with a 9-1 home victory over Dade on Tuesday.
The Navy-and-White had 13 hits in the victory, including 12 singles. Kyleigh Custer was 2 for 3 with an RBI and had a double for the team's only extra-base hit. Marley Stone. Laney Wilson and Camdyn Carter each had two hits apiece. Abby Logan drove in a pair of runs, while Maddie Harvey knocked in one run.
Logan struck out eight batters in five innings of work. She walked two and allowed three hits, while the run she allowed was earned.