Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans needed just three innings to post a 14-1 victory at Lakeview on Thursday.

Laney Wilson struck out six batters in three innings and gave up one hit, while the run she allowed was unearned. She also helped herself at the plate by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In