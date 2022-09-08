MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee rolls on the road By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 8, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans needed just three innings to post a 14-1 victory at Lakeview on Thursday.Laney Wilson struck out six batters in three innings and gave up one hit, while the run she allowed was unearned. She also helped herself at the plate by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.Molly Corvin was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Riley Mull went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Kynleigh Custer drove in two runs with an inside-the-park homer.Maddie Harvey had a hit and two RBIs, Kyleigh Custer had a hit, an RBI and scored twice, while Emery Toups recorded one hit and one RBI with two runs scored.The only run for the Lady Warriors came in their final at-bat as Lizet Jimenez came through with an RBI-triple.Maya Satterfield allowed just four earned over two innings. She gave up six hits and walked one batter. Kambri Carter surrendered two earned runs on five hits and a walk in one inning of relief.Gordon Lee (9-1) will host Saddle Ridge on Tuesday, while Lakeview (4-5) is slated to play Friday afternoon in Gordon County against Red Bud. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Chickamauga man indicted for murder in road rage case Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 FOOTBALL: Dunfee's big night sends Gordon Lee to first win Q&A: Stacey Abrams talks affordable housing, support for law enforcement, Georgia's film industry and education Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Rabid ankle biter? Delmar man attacked by skunk while drinking his morning coffee 34 min ago Class AA football predicted order of finish 34 min ago UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma on loss of Paige Bueckers: 'Huge mental shift' 34 min ago Judge denies transfer, Bridgeport primary appeal goes forward 34 min ago Filmmaker reveals pain of Albany 'terror' case involving Shahed Hussain 34 min ago