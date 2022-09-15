Gordon Lee Trojans

Less than two weeks out from the start of the North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans appear to be hitting on all cylinders.

The Navy-and-White ran their record to 11-1 on the year with a 14-0, five-inning victory on the road at Dade in a Wednesday make-up game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In