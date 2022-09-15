Less than two weeks out from the start of the North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans appear to be hitting on all cylinders.
The Navy-and-White ran their record to 11-1 on the year with a 14-0, five-inning victory on the road at Dade in a Wednesday make-up game.
Gordon Lee led 7-0 after four innings and then put the game away with seven more in the top of the fifth.
Kyleigh Custer led the 17-hit attack with two singles and two doubles in four at-bats. She scored three times and drove in three runs, while Kynleigh Custer was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Maddie Harvey was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Riley Mull had three hits, drew a walk, scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs. Molly Corvin was 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Laney Wilson finished with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Grace Shafer, Ally Ross and Ryleigh Williams each had singles.
It was more than enough run support for Wilson, who struck out 12 and walked three batters in the two-hit shutout.
The last scheduled game of the regular season for Gordon Lee is Sept. 20 at Chattanooga Valley. The NGAC tournament is set to begin on Sept. 26.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.