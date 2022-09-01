Gordon Lee Trojans

Molly Corvin had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs as the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans needed just five innings to put away a 12-1 home win over LaFayette on Thursday.

Maddie Harvey was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Kynleigh Custer was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Laney Wilson went 2 for 3 and scored one run.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

