MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee powers past LaFayette By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 1, 2022 Molly Corvin had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs as the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans needed just five innings to put away a 12-1 home win over LaFayette on Thursday.Maddie Harvey was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Kynleigh Custer was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Laney Wilson went 2 for 3 and scored one run.Grace Shafer had a hit, scored twice and knocked in a run, Ally Ross scored twice and Riley Mull was 1 for 4 with one run scored.Wilson pitched five solid innings, giving up just one hit with six walks and 10 strikeouts. The run she allowed was unearned.Maddie Kate Jefferies had the only hit for the Lady Ramblers, while Gracie Davis scored the lone run. Abigail Rowlls gave up five earned runs with one walk in four innings of work.Gordon Lee (8-1) is scheduled to play at Dade on Tuesday, while LaFayette (1-6) will travel to Heritage on Tuesday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.