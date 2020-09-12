The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans spotted Heritage a run in the top of the first inning and then scored nine unanswered tallies to pick up a 9-1 home win over the Generals on Friday.
Gordon Lee (10-1) scored in every inning except the second. Macartney Angel was 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Lillian McCullough had two hits and drove in one run.
Charlsie McElhaney, Kate Chambers and Tenslee Wilson each knocked in a pair of runs in support of pitcher Gisele Tankersly. Tankersly gave up just three hits and two walks in six innings in the circle. She struck out three batters.
Bree Wilson was 2 for 3 and scored the lone run for Heritage (5-2). Macie Collins picked up the RBI and Ella Blansit also had a single.
Addie Edwards allowed four earned runs in five innings of work. She walked four and finished with six strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 4, Heritage 1 (JV)
The nightcap lasted just five innings. Marley Stone and Kynleigh Custer had two hits apiece in the victory. Stone drove in two runs and Custer picked up one RBI. Abby Logan and Maddie Harvey each had a single and a run scored.
Laney Wilson pitched five innings of one-hit ball. She walked five hitters and struck out four.
Ema Tanner had the lone hit and scored the only run for Heritage. Bailey Hollis gave up one earned run in four innings of work with two strikeouts.