A 10-run second inning would propel the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans to a 13-0 victory over Chattanooga Valley Thursday afternoon at Ridgeland High School.
Josie Lewis went 2 for 3 with four RBIs in the victory. Camdyn Carter had two hits, including a double, to go with one RBI. Abby Logan had a hit and drove in two runs, while Laney Wilson, Kinleigh Custer and Maddie Harvey all had one RBI apiece.
Logan pitched four innings and gave up just two hits. She also walked two batters and struck out four as Gordon Lee improved to 16-2 on the season.
Kailynn Bailey and Bralie Blevins had the only hits for the Lady Eagles (2-7), both were doubles. Blevins surrendered five earned runs on eight hits in three innings of work in the circle, while Maddi Champagne gave up an unearned run on two hits in one inning of relief.