An outstanding season for the Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles came to a close on Wednesday afternoon, while an outstanding season for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will continue.
Top-seeded Gordon Lee improved to 12-1 on the year following a 7-4 win over Chattanooga Valley (12-4) in an NGAC tournament semifinal game in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee did most of its damage with a six-run third inning before tacking on a solo run in the fourth.
That third inning included an RBI-single by Molly Corvin, a two-run double by Laney Wilson, and RBI-singles by Maddie Harvey and Emery Toups. Kynleigh Custer also scored on a wild pitch.
The fifth-seeded Lady Eagles tried to make a game of it in the top of the seventh, scoring four times with two outs. Lydia Webb had a two-run single, another run scored on an error, and Bri Medrano came through with an RBI-single. However, it would not be enough as a final fielder's choice ended the game.
Kyleigh Custer went 3 for 4 for the Lady Trojans. Corvin and Wilson had two hits apiece, while Ally Ross and Riley Mull both had singles.
Wilson pitched all seven innings and allowed three hits and a walk with 14 strikeouts. None of the runs she allowed were earned.
Chesney Pritchett gave up seven earned runs on 11 hits and four walks in six innings in the circle for CVMS. She finished the afternoon with two strikeouts. Jordyn Thomas had the only other hit for the Lady Eagles.
Gordon Lee will now have a chance to defend its NGAC tournament title as the best-of-three championship series against third-seeded Heritage begins at 5:30 today in Boynton. Gordon Lee will host Game 2 of the series Friday at 5 p.m. with Game 3, if needed, to follow later that night.
It will mark the third straight season that Gordon Lee and Heritage have met in the championship series. The Lady Trojans beat the Generals, 4-2 and 3-2, back in 2020 and swept Heritage last season, 13-3 and 5-2.
The two teams played one time in the 2022 regular season. Gordon Lee won that game, 9-1, back on Aug. 23 at Heritage.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.