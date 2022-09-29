Gordon Lee Trojans

An outstanding season for the Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles came to a close on Wednesday afternoon, while an outstanding season for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will continue.

Top-seeded Gordon Lee improved to 12-1 on the year following a 7-4 win over Chattanooga Valley (12-4) in an NGAC tournament semifinal game in Chickamauga.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In