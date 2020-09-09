The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans belted a pair of three-run homers in back-to-back innings and overwhelmed Dalton, 11-3, in a non-league game Wednesday afternoon in Dalton.
Kate Chambers had the first home run in the top of the third inning, while Gracie Helton launched hers an inning later. Chambers finished 4 for 5, adding a single and a pair of doubles. She drove in five runs and scored three times, while Helton was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Macartney Angel was also 4 for 5 with one RBI and three runs scored. Tenslee Wilson had three hits and drew two walks while driving in two runs. Camryn Caradine was 2 for 5 and scored twice for Gordon Lee (8-1), while six different players had one stolen base.
Gisele Tankersly gave up six hits in seven innings. She struck out 11 and walked three. None of the runs she allowed were earned.