Even with a one-game lead in the best-of-three championship series, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans came into Thursday knowing it would take another big team effort if they were claim an NGAC Tournament championship.
And a big team effort is exactly what they got.
Solid pitching, timely hitting and outstanding defense would all come together when it was needed the most as the Navy-and-White took home the winners' trophy with a 3-2 victory over Heritage in Chickamauga.
"It was definitely a pitchers' duel. Both of these games were excellent pitchers' duels, but it was just our determination that pushed us through," said Gordon Lee head coach Jeff Guffey, whose team earned a 4-2 win at Heritage in Game 1 on Wednesday. "I can't be more proud of these girls (for) their heart and dedication to the sport and for the work ethic that they have day in and day out.
"Great job by Heritage, too. They have a very competitive team and we're both very similar when it comes to the way we do things. Big props to them because great competition from them makes us better."
Heritage, looking to win Game 2 to force a winner-take-all third game later on Thursday night, threatened in each of the first two innings, but failed to get on the board. Gordon Lee escaped trouble in the top of the second by turning a double play to get out of the inning.
But the Generals would break through in the top of the third as pitcher Addi Edwards helped herself with a leadoff double. She would move to third on a ground out before scoring on an Ella Blansit single to center.
However, Gordon Lee would counter in the bottom half of the frame with a pair of runs to take the lead. A leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt set the table before Gisele Tankersly scored the tying run on a Heritage error. Then, following a ground out that moved Macartney Angel to third, Gracie Helton delivered a single to right field to bring in Angel with the go-ahead run.
The Generals answered a half-inning later, taking advantage after two straight batters were hit with pitches with two outs. Edwards then made the Lady Trojans pay with an RBI-single to left field that tied the game, 2-2.
The score would stay tied until the bottom of the fifth. Angel drew a walk before Helton singled two batters later. Heritage would get a force play at third on a fielder's choice, but Kaley Russel, who came into the game as a pinch-runner, would scamper home on a clutch two-out single by Lillian McCullough for what turned out to be the final run of the game.
Heritage would leave a final runner stranded at second in the top of the sixth before McCullough polished off the complete game with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the seventh. Second baseman Jenny Beth Freeman would put a big navy bow on the title by snaring a soft line drive to end the game.
Helton was the only player with multiple hits for Gordon Lee as she went 2 for 3, while Sadie Hughes and Kate Chambers each had a single. McCullough allowed nine hits, but just two earned runs as she finished with two strikeouts. The Lady Trojans also played error-free defense in the clincher.
Edwards and Bree Wilson had three hits each for the Generals. Blansit added two hits and Reese Abercrombie finished with a single.
Zoey Hendricks started the game in the circle and pitched the first 2.1 innings. She struck out one batter and walked one, while neither of the two runs she allowed were earned. Edwards threw the final 3.2 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Guffey, who picked up his 200th career victory at GLMS with the win, added that the championship was a fitting tribute to the late Greg Landers, the longtime Gordon Lee assistant coach, who passed away a little more than two years ago.
"He said it correctly, that there was something special about this group of girls," Guffey recalled. "He told me the first day when they were trying out (two years ago) and there is something special about them. Some big things are going to come from these girls as long as they work hard and play hard together."