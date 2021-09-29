The final of the 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament is now set.
Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series will be Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Heritage, while the scene will shift to Gordon Lee for Game 2 on Thursday, also at 5 p.m. A third game, if needed, would follow Thursday night in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee 9, Ringgold 0
The top-ranked Lady Trojans (17-2) allowed just two hits on the night as they polished off the semifinal match-up in just five innings.
Kaley Russell went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Kinleigh Custer also went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and added two RBIs. Marley Stone had two hits in three at-bats. Abby Logan drove in a pair of runs, while Josie Lewis, Kyleigh Custer and Maddie Harvey had one RBI each.
Logan struck out six in five innings in the circle. She allowed two walks and two hits.
Ariana Battle and Braylee Raby each had singles for the fourth-seeded Lady Tigers (5-4). Emorie Coles pitched four innings for Ringgold and walked just one batter.
Heritage 10, LaFayette 9
The other semifinal went nine innings before the second-seeded Lady Generals scored the game-winner to complete a comeback.
The third-seeded Lady Ramblers (8-4) lead 6-0 in the second inning, but Heritage (10-1) would continue to chip away at the lead. They finally tied up the game, 9-9, as Landry White delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extras.
It would stay tied into the bottom of ninth when Bailee Hollis ripped a one-out triple. Kinsey Woodard followed with the game-winning hit that put the Lady Generals into the championship series.
Hollis and her counterpart, LaFayette's Emma Parker, battled all night. Hollis gave up 13 hits and three walks, but just three earned runs over nine innings. She finished with 11 strikeouts, while Parker fanned 15 batters in 8.1 innings in the circle. She allowed just six hits and three earned runs as errors plagued both teams all game long.
White finished 4 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs. Hollis was 2 for 5 and scored five times. Woodard went 2 for 6. Molly O'Brien was 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Maggie Potts went 2 for 5 with one RBI and Ema Tanner also drove in a run.
Jada Lara went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Lady Ramblers. Emma House had a double, a triple and one RBI in six at-bats, while Parker had a double, a triple and one RBI in five at-bats and also scored two runs. Jocelyn McCallie and Cahlee Garmany each went 2 for 5, with Garmany picking up an RBI. Charly Reynolds and Alli Pettyjohn also had hits for LaFayette.