The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans have won two games in a span of three days after defeating Rossville and Ringgold in recent NGAC play.
On Monday, the Navy-and-White used a big first inning to defeat the visiting Lady Bulldogs, 15-0. Riley Mull and Ally Ross both had three hits apiece for Gordon Lee, while Mull scored twice and drove in four runs. Josie Lewis picked up a double, a triple and two RBIs while scoring three times in the victory.
Abby Logan was 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Molly Corvin had two hits in three at-bats and finished with three RBIs, while Emery Toups and Blakely Webb both knocked in one run.
Logan and Lewis combined to allow just one hit in three innings and finished with a combined eight strikeouts.
Then on Wednesday, this time on the road, Gordon Lee got a five-inning no-hitter from Logan in a 10-0 victory at Ringgold. She walked just one batter and finished with 11 strikeouts.
The Lady Trojans got a 3 for 3 afternoon from Marley Stone, who also drove in two runs, while Laney Wilson was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored.
Logan and Lewis each went 2 for 4 with Lewis driving in a run. Kaley Russell was 2 for 3 and scored twice. Kyleigh Custer went 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Kinleigh Custer also drove in a run.