After an initial postponement, a long-awaited showdown between two of the favorites in the NGAC this fall finally came to fruition on Saturday as the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored a hard-fought 7-4 victory over Heritage in Boynton.
Kyleigh Custer went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Lady Trojans (13-2). Camdyn Carter was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Laney Wilson, Josie Lewis, Kaley Russell and Abby Logan all finished with two hits each. Lewis and Logan also picked up solo RBIs.
Logan pitched all seven innings, allowing four earned runs with two walks and three strikeouts.
Paisley Collins, Landry White and Molly O'Brien each had two hits for the Generals (6-1). Collins finished with two RBIs and White added one, as did Piper Martin.
Bailee Hollis pitched all seven innings for Heritage, allowing seven earned runs and a walk with four strikeouts.