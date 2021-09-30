The game was only a half-inning old and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans already found themselves in a position they hadn't found themselves in very much this season.
Behind.
However, they wouldn't stay behind very long.
Gordon Lee answered a solo run by Heritage in the top of the first with two runs in the bottom of the second. The Lady Trojans picked up three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth before polishing off a 5-2 victory over the Generals in what turned out to be the final game of the 2021 NGAC championship series.
After the Lady Trojans claimed a 13-3 victory at Heritage on Wednesday night, the Generals drew first blood in Game 2 as Kinsey Woodard doubled to get things going. Landry White followed up with a single and Woodard sprinted home on a groundout by Ema Tanner.
Gordon Lee (19-2) loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first, but failed to score. However, they would make amends an inning later. A walk and a single set the stage for Marley Stone, who drove in two runs with a hit to give her team the lead.
The Lady Trojans saw a potential rally snuffed out by a Heritage double play in the third, and the Generals turned another double play in the fifth. But Gordon Lee used a two-out rally to score three times later in the frame, including an RBI-single by Laney Wilson.
Heritage (10-3) made things interesting in the top of the seventh as White and Tanner both got on with singles before Paisley Collins brought in a run on a groundout. However, the next two batters were set down in order, including a very nice pick of a grounder by Wilson at third base, before throwing across the diamond to Kyleigh Custer at first to seal the tournament championship.
Stone had three of Gordon Lee's eight hits, while Kyleigh Custer, Kinleigh Custer, Josie Lewis and Abby Logan also had singles. Logan, later named league's Most Valuable Player, pitched all seven innings and scattered five hits with no walks. She struck out two batters and gave up two earned runs.
White and Tanner each went 2 for 3 to help account for Heritage's five hits on the night.
Molly O'Brien got the start in the circle and pitched 4.2 innings. She gave up three earned runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout. Serenity Ellard pitched the final 1.1 innings, striking out one and giving up two hits.