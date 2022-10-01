Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the fourth inning before eventually claiming a 9-1 victory over Heritage Friday evening in Chickamauga.

The win, coupled with Thursday's 11-0 victory over the Generals in Boynton, gave Gordon Lee a sweep in the NGAC tournament's best-of-three championship series.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

