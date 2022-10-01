The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the fourth inning before eventually claiming a 9-1 victory over Heritage Friday evening in Chickamauga.
The win, coupled with Thursday's 11-0 victory over the Generals in Boynton, gave Gordon Lee a sweep in the NGAC tournament's best-of-three championship series.
The Lady Trojans scored twice in the first and added solo runs in each of the next two innings before doing the bulk of their damage with a four-spot in the fourth.
Laney Wilson jump-started the inning with a two-run double, which was followed by an RBI-triple off the bat of Kyleigh Custer. Kynleigh Custer later drove in a run on a groundout.
A one-out solo home run by Heritage's Paisley Collins in the top of the fifth kept the game going, but Gordon Lee got the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth. The Lady Trojans loaded the bases before a walk-off RBI-single by Maddie Harvey gave her team its third consecutive NGAC tournament title.
Wilson was the easy choice as the tournament's Most Valuable Player. She went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored, while striking out 11 and walking one in six innings in the circle.
In Gordon Lee's three tournament games, Wilson pitched 19 innings and struck out 35 hitters against just two walks. That included a six-inning perfect game in Game 1 against Heritage on Thursday. She also went 7 for 12 at the plate with four runs scored and six RBIs.
Both of the Custer sisters had two hits in Game 2. Kynleigh finished with two RBIs while Kyleigh added one. Harvey and Grace Shafer each had two hits and one RBI. Emery Toups went 2 for 3, while Molly Corvin and Riley Mull both scored twice in the win.
Gordon Lee finished the season with a 14-1 record (12-0 in conference play) and closed out the year on a nine-game winning streak.
Electra Bowling had the only other hit in the game for Heritage (11-6). Molly O'Brien pitched all five innings, striking out three batters and walking two.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.