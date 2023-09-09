Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans saw a seven-game winning streak snapped on Friday with a 10-3 home loss to Boyd-Buchanan out of Chattanooga.

The Lady Bucs stunned the home team with seven runs in the first inning, while Gordon Lee hurt itself with six errors in the game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In