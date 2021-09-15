A seven-run eruption in the top of the fourth inning would give the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans plenty of breathing room and they went on to an 11-1 non-league victory at East Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.
Kaley Russell paced the Gordon Lee offense by going 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Laney Wilson was 2 for 3 with one RBI. Josie Lewis drove in two runs, while Abby Logan, Camdyn Carter and Kinleigh Custer had one RBI apiece.
Wilson handled things in the circle. She surrendered just three hits and two walks while finishing with six strikeouts. The run she allowed was earned.
The victory was the 11th straight for Gordon Lee (15-2), who will jump back into NGAC play on Thursday with a game against Chattanooga Valley. That contest will take place at Ridgeland High School.