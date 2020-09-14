Bolstered by a six-RBI afternoon by Gracie Helton, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans erupted late to put away pesky LaFayette, 10-2, in a game played in Chickamauga on Monday.
Down 3-0, LaFayette fought back to cut the gap to 3-2 by the top of the fifth inning. However, the Lady Trojans picked up a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth before scoring five times in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the run rule.
Helton had a two-run double in the third inning, another two-run double in the fifth and finished with a two-run triple in the sixth. Abby Logan and Lillian McCullough also had RBI-triples in the final inning.
Helton finished 3 for 4 and scored twice and McCullough also went 3 for 4. Kate Chambers was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Macartney Angel had a hit, drew two walks and scored twice, while Camryn Caradine and Tenslee Wilson each drove in one run.
McCullough pitched all six innings. She gave up seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters. None of the runs she allowed were earned.
Kaylee Tatum allowed five earned runs in 5.2 innings in the circle for LaFayette. She walked three batters and struck out eight.
The Lady Ramblers had seven hits, all singles, by seven different players - Tatum, Marlie Day, Jaiden Vinyard, Harley Perkins, Ciarra Lara, Jocelyn McCallie and Cahlee Garmany. Day and Vinyard each recorded one RBI.
Gordon Lee 10, LaFayette 8 (JV)
In the nightcap, Abby Logan picked up the win for the Lady Trojans. She threw four innings, allowing six earned runs with one walk and three strikeouts.
Kyleigh Custer had two hits and drove in three runs. Laney Wilson had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs, while Josie Lewis had two hits, scored twice and picked up one RBI.
Emma Parker allowed two earned runs and three walks in three innings for the Lady Ramblers. She finished with two strikeouts.
Perkins was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Parker had a double as one of her two hits. She finished with four RBIs, while Day and Hannah Phillips each had one RBI.