The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans closed out the regular season with a 7-2 home win over Dalton on Saturday morning.
Lillian McCullough had two hits, including a home run, as she finished with four RBIs. Kate Chambers went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Gracie Helton doubled and knocked in a run. Gisele Tankersly allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks in five innings in the circle. She finished with six strikeouts.
The North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament will get underway on Monday.