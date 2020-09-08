Up 4-0 after three innings, Gordon Lee scored seven times in the top of the fourth before blowing things wide open with a 10-spot in top of fifth en route to a 21-0 win over Dade in Trenton on Tuesday.
Gracie Helton had a monster day at the plate with three hits, including a triple. She scored twice and drove in six to pace the Lady Trojans. Macartney Angel was 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored. Lillian McCullough was a home run away from the cycle and finished with three RBIs.
Kate Chambers was 2 for 5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored, while Camdyn Caradine, Tenslee Wilson, Sadie Hughes and Autumn Wells each drove in one run. McCullough gave up just two hits and struck out eight in five innings in the circle.
The JV Lady Trojans needed to just four innings pull out a 10-0 victory.
Abby Logan had two hits and an RBI at the plate, while she also threw four innings of one-hit ball. She struck out seven batters and walked just one to get the victory.
Marley Stone was 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Laney Wilson was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Camdyn Carter had two hits and Kyleigh Custer drove in two runs. Kynleigh Custer, Whitney Blaylock and Kaley Russel all had one RBI each.