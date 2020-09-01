Gisele Tankersly allowed just two hits and one walk in four innings of work as the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans rolled to an 11-0 home victory over Trion on Monday. Tankersly struck out five batters while 41 of her 63 pitches went for strikes.
The Lady Trojans racked up 10 hits. Gracie Helton was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Sadie Hughes had a double and drove in two runs. Macartney Angel had two hits and one RBI, while Kate Chambers had one hit and knocked in a run to help move Gordon Lee to 5-0 on the year.
In the junior varsity game, the two teams got in just one inning before rain washed out the rest of play. Gordon Lee gave up two runs in the frame, but scored six times in the bottom of the inning as six players recorded singles.
Maddie Harvey knocked in two runs with a hit and Kynleigh Custer had an RBI. Abby Logan struck out three and walked one in the circle. She gave up one earned run on two hits.