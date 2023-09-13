Chattanooga Valley Eagles

An eight-run third inning, including an inside-the-park home run by Jordyn Thomas, sent the Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles to a 12-0 win over rival Rossville Tuesday afternoon at Rossville City Park.

Kasey Hart led CVMS with two hits. She also scored twice and drove in a pair of runs, while Bri Medrano and Caden Cuevas also had singles.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In