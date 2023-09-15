Chattanooga Valley Eagles

The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles stranded two Ringgold runners in the bottom of the seventh inning and hung on for a 7-6 win over the Lady Tigers Thursday afternoon in Ringgold.

Trailing 3-0 going into the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Eagles put up five runs to take the lead and tacked on two more in the sixth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

