Chattanooga Valley Eagles

The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles have qualified for the 2022 North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament and they will go into the event on a high note after a 10-2, five-inning home victory over Ringgold on Thursday.

It was the final game of the regular season for both clubs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

