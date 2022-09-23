The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles have qualified for the 2022 North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament and they will go into the event on a high note after a 10-2, five-inning home victory over Ringgold on Thursday.
It was the final game of the regular season for both clubs.
Maddi Champagne had a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored for CVMS, now 11-3 on the year. Kailynn Bailey and Lydia Webb were both 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Chesney Pritchett and Alaina Shaver each had two hits, a stolen base and an RBI.
Olyvia Webb recorded a hit and knocked in a run. Bri Medrano picked up a double, and Jordyn Thomas was 1 for 3 with three runs scored and three stolen bases.
Pritchett handled the pitching duties, scattering seven hits over five innings with four walks and four strikeouts. Both runs she gave up were earned.
Katy Haddock was 2 for 2 and was the only Lady Tiger with multiple hits. Hayden Gordy doubled and knocked in a run. Maddie Cargile had a single and an RBI, while additional singles were recorded by Grace Evans, Emma Harper and Jillian Eaker.
Sophia Thomas allowed four earned runs in four innings. She struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Ringgold (10-2) will also be in the six-team NGAC tournament, which gets underway on Monday.
