The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles moved on in the 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference Softball Tournament with a 9-1, five-inning victory over LaFayette Monday afternoon in Flintstone.
The Lady Eagles blew the game open with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. They finished with 12 hits on the afternoon, all singles.
Emma Fowler was 4 for 4 with a pair of stolen bases and three runs scored. Desiree Powell had three hits and a walk. She knocked in three runs and scored three times and Paisley Carter was 3 for 3 with a run scored and one RBI.
Kailynn Bailey had a hit, drew two walks and stole a base, while Leah Johnson, Bralie Blevins and JaMiah Lewis all knocked in one run apiece. Hadley Middlebrooks went all five innings for CVMS. She allowed no earned runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
Kaylee Tatum walked four batters and struck out one in 4.2 innings in the circle for the Lady Ramblers.
Marlie Day was the only LaFayette player with multiple hits as she went 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored. Emma House and Jada Lara each had one hit.
Chattanooga Valley will travel to Heritage for Tuesday's 5 p.m. semifinal.