In a slugfest that saw the two teams combine for 12 runs in the third inning alone, the Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles bolted out to an 11-0 lead and went on to a 17-9 victory at LaFayette on Thursday.
Jordyn Thomas had a monster game as she went 4 for 5 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Kaylee Chapman was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs, while Caden Cuevas was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Lydia Webb had two hits in four at-bats, driving in two runs and scoring three times, while Kailynn Bailey drew four walks, scored twice and knocked in a run.
Kaelynn Wilson pitched two innings and gave up two earned runs on no hits and five walks, finishing with two strikeouts. Maddie Ta allowed two earned runs on three hits in 1.1 innings in the circle. She had one strikeout, while Chesney Pritchett pitched 3.2 innings. She gave up two earned runs on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Jenna Lively had a double, scored two runs and drove in one for LaFayette. Zana Day was 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs, while Anna Sholtz was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Brooklyn Myers pitched two innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits with one strikeout, while Abigail Rowlls allowed nine hits over five innings. She finished with four strikeouts.
Chattanooga Valley (2-1) will travel to Saddle Ridge on Tuesday, while LaFayette (0-3) will be at home that same day to take on Trion.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.