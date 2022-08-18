Chattanooga Valley Eagles

In a slugfest that saw the two teams combine for 12 runs in the third inning alone, the Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles bolted out to an 11-0 lead and went on to a 17-9 victory at LaFayette on Thursday.

Jordyn Thomas had a monster game as she went 4 for 5 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Kaylee Chapman was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs, while Caden Cuevas was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In