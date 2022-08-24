MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL: CVMS picks up road shutout By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maddi Champagne struck out nine batters and gave up just two hits over four innings as Chattanooga Valley improved to 3-1 with an 18-0 victory at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.The Lady Eagles opened up the game with a seven-run second inning and added seven more in the fourth to help put it away.Jordyn Thomas had another big afternoon at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Eight other players had one hit apiece, including doubles by Champagne and Lydia Webb.Alaina Shaver knocked in three runs, Webb and Kaylee Chapman both had two RBIs, while Champagne, Chesney Pritchett, Bri Medrano and Maddie Ta each knocked in one run.Brilee Wilson had both hits for the Lady Mustangs (0-3) and stole a base. Emory Beck pitched 2.2 innings and struck out one batter, while Tinleigh Roberts threw 1.1 innings for the home team.Chattanooga Valley will host Lakeview on Thursday, while Saddle Ridge will travel to Rossville City Park to take on the Rossville Lady Bulldogs. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now A look into the future of the old Hutcheson Hospital building in Fort Oglethorpe Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 A look into the future of the old Hutcheson Hospital building Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Death of New Jersey man who went missing in Hazle Twp. ruled accidental 56 min ago Experts to be brought in in Beth Doe court case 58 min ago Italian wine producer ‘continuing on the path’ of excellence the family has created 1 hr ago Baughman credits hard work, supporting team in runoff victory 1 hr ago Michael Baughman wins Republican primary runoff in District 34 State Rep race 1 hr ago