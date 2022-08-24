Chattanooga Valley Eagles

Maddi Champagne struck out nine batters and gave up just two hits over four innings as Chattanooga Valley improved to 3-1 with an 18-0 victory at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles opened up the game with a seven-run second inning and added seven more in the fourth to help put it away.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

