Chattanooga Valley Eagles

The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles snapped their losing streak against Lakeview and won their third consecutive game overall with an 11-1 victory on Thursday.

Pitchers Maddie Ta, Chesney Pritchett and Maddi Champagne combined to throw four innings. They gave up just one earned run on no hits with a combined eight walks and four strikeouts.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

