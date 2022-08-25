MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL: CVMS gets conference road victory By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 25, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles snapped their losing streak against Lakeview and won their third consecutive game overall with an 11-1 victory on Thursday.Pitchers Maddie Ta, Chesney Pritchett and Maddi Champagne combined to throw four innings. They gave up just one earned run on no hits with a combined eight walks and four strikeouts.Lydia Webb was 3 for 3, including a double and a triple, to go with three RBIs. Bri Medrano was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Alaina Shaver went 2 for 3 with a triple and one RBI.Champagne doubled and scored a run and Kaylee Chapman had an RBI, while Jordyn Thomas and Kailynn Bailey each scored twice and knocked in a run.Lakeview's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning as Maya Satterfield drew a walk with the bases loaded to bring in Kaylee Sherrill.Lizet Jimenez allowed one earned run on four hits in two innings of work. She walked two and struck out three, while Satterfield gave up four earned runs on six hits in two innings in the circle.Chattanooga Valley (4-1) will play in the Ringgold tournament at Jack Mattox this weekend, while Lakeview (3-3) is scheduled to play again on Tuesday at home against Heritage. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rossville man shot, dies at hospital A look into the future of the old Hutcheson Hospital building in Fort Oglethorpe Huntsville, Ala., men arrested in Walker County murder investigation Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Feds and WA reach deal on leaking Hanford nuclear waste tanks. They won't be emptied soon 51 min ago Richland school bus driver and district sued for 'negligence' after 11-year-old hit by truck 51 min ago Black Hills State tuning out the noise as season rapidly approaches 52 min ago Tiger Woods announces new putting tournament at PopStroke Sarasota with $100K in prizes 52 min ago Two fires break out near Pinecrest Lake and popular campgrounds. So far, they're small 52 min ago