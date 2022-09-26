After being held scoreless through six innings, the fifth-seeded Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles broke out for eight runs in the top of the seventh and advanced to the NGAC semifinals with an 8-0 win over fourth-seeded Dade Monday afternoon in Trenton.
Both teams had runners on base several times in the early going, but failed to score.
Dade loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first, but Chattanooga Valley pitcher Chesney Pritchett got a strikeout and a groundout to escape the jam.
CVMS put runners at first and third with two outs in the top of the third, but left them both stranded after a runner was called out at third base earlier in the inning.
However, everything would change in the top of the seventh.
After the Lady Wolverines went to their bullpen, Jordyn Thomas delivered a single and Pritchett reached base on an error, putting both runners in scoring position for Alaina Shaver, who came through with a two-run single.
After Kailynn Bailey reached on an error and later took second base without a throw, Shaver scored on an RBI-double by Maddi Champagne, while a Bri Medrano RBI-single brought in another run.
Olyvia Webb then singled to load the bases. Kaylee Chapman drove in a run with a fielder's choice and a second run raced home on a Lady Wolverine error at the end of the play.
Thomas came back up to the plate as Lady Eagles batted around in the inning and picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice. She would later steal home to score the eighth and final run of the frame.
Pritchett then retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to punch the Lady Eagles' ticket to the Final Four. She finished the game with five strikeouts and four walks, scattering four hits in seven innings.
Webb had three hits in four at-bats to pace the offense. Champagne and Thomas both finished with two hits, while Thomas added a pair of stolen bases.
Chattanooga Valley (12-3) will now travel to top-seeded Gordon Lee (11-1) for a semifinal game. That game will now be played on Wednesday due to a previously scheduled high school game at Gordon Lee on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee defeated CVMS, 9-0, in the only meeting between the two teams this season back on Aug. 30.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.