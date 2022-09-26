Chattanooga Valley Eagles

After being held scoreless through six innings, the fifth-seeded Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles broke out for eight runs in the top of the seventh and advanced to the NGAC semifinals with an 8-0 win over fourth-seeded Dade Monday afternoon in Trenton.

Both teams had runners on base several times in the early going, but failed to score.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

