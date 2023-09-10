Chattanooga Valley Eagles

The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles concluded their south Georgia trip on Sunday afternoon by run-ruling Tybee Maritime Academy, 11-0 in four innings.

Kaelynn Wilson and Ali Cash struck out five batters apiece as they each worked two innings for a combined no-hitter.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

