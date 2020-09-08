The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles scored four times in both the first and third innings and rolled to a 9-2 home victory over Trion on Tuesday.
Hadley Middlebrooks struck out 12 batters in seven innings. She gave up four hits and two walks, while both of the runs she allowed were earned. She also helped herself by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Bralie Blevins had a double and picked up two RBIs in the game. Desiree Powell was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Emma Fowler and Jamiah Lewis both crossed the plate twice in the victory.