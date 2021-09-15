The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles got a two-out triple from Bralie Blevins in the top of the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead over Dade before putting it away with four runs in the top of the seventh to score a 7-3 victory in Trenton on Wednesday.
Blevins' big base hit plated Leah Johnson and came with two outs in the inning.
The Lady Eagles would make Dade pay for issuing three walks in the top of the seventh as Johnson and Kailynn Bailey hit back-to-back, two-run doubles to seal the victory.
Bailey finished the afternoon 3 for 4, while Johnson and Blevins each went 2 for 4. Maddi Champagne chipped in with an RBI.
Blevins pitched three innings of one-hit ball. She allowed two earned runs with one walk and one strikeout. Champagne pitched four innings of two-hit ball. The run she allowed was unearned and she also finished with one walk and one strikeout.
CVMS (2-6) will face Gordon Lee on Thursday. That game will be played at Ridgeland High School.