Chattanooga Valley Eagles

The Chattanooga Valley Middle School Lady Eagles got their 2022 softball season going on a very positive note Monday night with an 18-4 thumping of Dalton in a road game at Heritage Point Park.

CVMS broke the game wide open in the very first inning with 11 runs. A total of 16 batters came to the plate during the frame with batters collecting six hits, including a two-run double by Maddi Champagne and an RBI-triple by Alaina Shaver. Dalton also hurt itself with an error, three walks, three wild pitches and three passed balls, while four different Lady Eagles were hit with pitches.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In