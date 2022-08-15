The Chattanooga Valley Middle School Lady Eagles got their 2022 softball season going on a very positive note Monday night with an 18-4 thumping of Dalton in a road game at Heritage Point Park.
CVMS broke the game wide open in the very first inning with 11 runs. A total of 16 batters came to the plate during the frame with batters collecting six hits, including a two-run double by Maddi Champagne and an RBI-triple by Alaina Shaver. Dalton also hurt itself with an error, three walks, three wild pitches and three passed balls, while four different Lady Eagles were hit with pitches.
The Lady Eagles picked up one more run in the top of the second before tacking on six more in the top of the third.
The first five batters reached base that inning. Bri Medrano had a two-run single, which was followed by an RBI-double by Champagne and an RBI-single by Kaylee Chapman. Jordyn Thomas later doubled and scored on a groundout off the bat of Chesney Pritchett.
Three different pitchers threw for the Valley in the three-inning contest. Champagne gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in one inning of work. Maddie Ta allowed two unearned runs on one hit and one walk. She finished with two strikeouts, while Kaelynn Wilson fired one scoreless, hitless inning and walked one batter.
Offensively, Thomas was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Champagne was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Olyvia Webb also drove in a run.
CVMS (1-0) will be back on the road Tuesday afternoon with a game at Ringgold.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.