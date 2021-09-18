The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles had just one hit on the evening, but parlayed it into four runs and beat Saddle Ridge, 4-1, in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Bralie Blevins had the only hit of the game for CVMS (3-7) and drove in a run, while Abby Barnes, Briannah Medrano and Jamiah Lewis were all credited with one RBI.
Maddie Champagne pitched five innings of two-hit ball. She gave up just one earned run with four walks and five strikeouts, while Blevins pitched two innings of relief, striking out two and walking two.
Kennedy Hays went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two stolen bases for the Lady Mustangs (1-7). Ella Ferry was 1 for 4 and scored a run, and Hays pitched six innings. She allowed four earned runs on one hit with three strikeouts.