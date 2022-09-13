The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles got big-time offensive performances from Jordyn Thomas and Alaina Shaver in a 14-4 four-inning victory over Saddle Ridge Monday night in Flintstone.
Thomas had a single, a double and a triple in three official at-bats and scored four runs, while Shaver went 2 for 3 with a double. She drove in three runs and scored two more.
Additional RBIs were recorded by Chesney Pritchett, Kaylinn Bailey, Lydia Webb, Maddi Champagne and Kaylee Chapman.
Maddie Ta and Kaelynn Wilson each pitched two innings in the circle. Ta allowed three earned runs on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts, while Wilson did not allow an earned run. She gave up one hit and three walks with three strikeouts.
Brilee Wilson, Rylen Stephenson and Jacey Wiggins each had hits for the Lady Mustangs, while Wilson and Ella Eppley knocked in runs.
Stephenson pitched 1.2 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Emory Beck also gave up four hits in 1.2 innings. She allowed three earned runs with four walks and one strikeout.
Chattanooga Valley (7-3) will take on Rossville today, while Saddle Ridge (4-7) will travel to Chickamauga to face Gordon Lee.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.