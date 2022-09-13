Chattanooga Valley Eagles

The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles got big-time offensive performances from Jordyn Thomas and Alaina Shaver in a 14-4 four-inning victory over Saddle Ridge Monday night in Flintstone.

Thomas had a single, a double and a triple in three official at-bats and scored four runs, while Shaver went 2 for 3 with a double. She drove in three runs and scored two more.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

