The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles (6-2) got five innings of one-hit ball from Hadley Middlebrooks in an 8-0, five-inning victory at home on Thursday. Middlebrooks struck out eight batters and threw 43 strikes out of 54 pitches.
She also went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI. Emma Fowler was 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Desiree Powell had two doubles, scored two runs and drove in one. Bralie Blevins was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Leah Johnson recorded three RBIs without the benefit of a hit or a walk.