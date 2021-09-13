The Ringgold Lady Tigers are now 4-2 on the season after a 10-4 victory over Chattanooga Valley Monday afternoon in a game played at Ridgeland High School.
Ringgold staked its claim early with a five-spot in the top of the first inning. Braylee Raby was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Emorie Coles and Katy Haddock were each 2 for 4 with one run scored.
Ariana Battle, Emma Harper and Shelby Spates drove in one run apiece for the Blue-and-White.
Coles pitched the first five innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks. She finished with 11 strikeouts before Raby pitched two innings of relief. She allowed just one hit and two walks with four strikeouts.
Bralie Blevins threw all six innings for the Lady Eagles (0-4). She gave up eight hits, but only surrendered one earned run and ended the afternoon with two strikeouts.
Leah Johnson paced the offense for CVMS by going 4 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. JaMiah Lewis was 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored, while Kailynn Bailey and Maddie Champagne each had a hit.
Ringgold will travel to Heritage on Tuesday, while Chattanooga Valley will head to Rossville City Park to take on Rossville.