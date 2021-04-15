The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs won their next-to-last regular season match in shutout fashion on Wednesday, defeating Lakeview by a 5-0 count.
Ryleigh Ramey and Addison Sanders both netted a pair of goals, while Presley Walker got on the board off a corner kick. Nikolina Wolfe, Maddie Underwood and A.J. Yates were named as defensive standouts.
Saddle Ridge boys 3, Lakeview 1
The Mustangs picked up a win over the Warriors behind a pair of goals from Elijah Decker and another from Andrew Martin off an assist from Harrison Gilstrap.
Eli Hudson, Jesse Bradford, Spencer Chadwick, Caryson Braccini and Riley Ledford were noted for their defensive performances.