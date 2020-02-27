The Saddle Ridge Mustangs began the 2020 season in style Thursday afternoon with a 10-1 home victory over Summerville in a non-conference match.
Levi Ledford and Kaden Miller each had a hat trick for the Navy-and-Red. Jacob Hamilton scored twice and collected four assists. Garren Kennedy had one goal and two assists, while Landon Kennedy also found the back of the net.
Riley Ledford picked up two assists and Andrew Martin had one, while keeper Jude Godfrey made one save.
Saddle Ridge girls 5, Summerville 1
Addison Sanders scored twice in the first half and Ember Davis found the net twice in the second half as the Lady Mustangs began the season 1-0.
Maddie Underwood also scored a second-half goal, while the defense came up big for the home side. Cece Davenport finished with nine saves in goal, while head coach Susan Key praised her midfield for their intensity and the way they controlled the action throughout the match.