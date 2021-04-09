The Saddle Ridge Mustangs and Lady Mustangs joined forces for a co-ed match against Christian Heritage in a non-league contest on Thursday and defeated the Lions, 4-1.
Riley Ledford scored both the opening goal and the capper for the Navy-and-Red. Elijah Decker connected on his second penalty kick of the year and Spencer Chadwick blasted home a shot from 30 yards out.
Addison Sanders was an offensive standout with several shots on goal, while Nikolina Wolfe, along with Jesse Bradford and Eli Hudson, earned praise for their defensive efforts.