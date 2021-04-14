The Saddle Ridge Mustangs kept up their hopes for a possible first-round home match in the NGAC playoffs with a 5-3 victory over Dade on Monday.
Elijah Decker had two goals and one assist for the Mustangs. Harrison Gilstrap scored once and delivered a perfect crossing pass to Riley Ledford for another score. Spencer Chadwick found the net once after a long throw-in was mishandled just outside of the box, while Traye Stahl also recorded an assist.
Coach Zach Cleghorn named Jesse Bradford and Eli Hudson as defensive standouts, while Caryson Braccini was praised for his work in the midfield.
Dade girls 3, Saddle Ridge 2
The Lady Mustangs lost a narrow, one-goal decision in the opener. Cora Lanier had a goal and Ryleigh Ramey scored off of a corner kick, while Coach Jacob Harris named Nikolina Wolfe as a defensive standout.