The Saddle Ridge girls' soccer team got four goals from Ryleigh Ramey and two from Addison Sanders in a 6-0 victory over Rossville on Thursday night. One of Ramey's goals came on a corner kick.
In the earlier boys' match, Bryan Ojeda's well-place shot in the latter stages of the first half turned out to be the only goal of the match in the Bulldogs' 1-0 victory.
After making several nice individual moves to clear some space, Ojeda spun and lofted a shot from the far left side of the box and into the top right corner of the net over a leaping save attempt by the Mustangs' keeper.
Rossville keeper Jake Waters recorded the shutout and totaled five saves.
Both matches were played at Ridgeland High School.