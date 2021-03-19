The Saddle Ridge girls' soccer team got four goals from Ryleigh Ramey and two from Addison Sanders in a 6-0 victory over Rossville on Thursday night. One of Ramey's goals came on a corner kick.

In the earlier boys' match, Bryan Ojeda's well-place shot in the latter stages of the first half turned out to be the only goal of the match in the Bulldogs' 1-0 victory.

After making several nice individual moves to clear some space, Ojeda spun and lofted a shot from the far left side of the box and into the top right corner of the net over a leaping save attempt by the Mustangs' keeper.

Rossville keeper Jake Waters recorded the shutout and totaled five saves.

Both matches were played at Ridgeland High School.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

