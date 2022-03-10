Potential future teammates squared off in south Walker County on Thursday night as Saddle Ridge made the drive down Highway 27 to face LaFayette.
The girls' match was a battle that the Lady Mustangs took by a 1-0 count.
Lexi Underwood netted the only goal of the match, which came in the first half, while the Navy-and-Red went on to pitch the shutout behind Tamra Yancy's two saves in goal.
Head coach Casey Payne named Ella Ferry and Alyssa Ball as defensive standouts, while giving Maddie Underwood and Cadha Lanier credit for anchoring the midfield.
In the boys' game, Jayven Williams had a hat trick for the Ramblers and Levi Collins scored once in a 4-3 LaFayette victory.
Aaron Crumbley had a pair of saves to help secure the win.
Saddle Ridge rallied in the second half after trailing 3-1 at intermission. Elijah Decker had two goals, including one on a penalty kick, to go with one assist. Harrison Gilstrap scored once on two shots on goal and Andrew Martin picked up an assist.
Josiah Womack made seven saves for the Mustangs, while defensive standouts included Collin Miller, Bently Wilson and Eli Pearson, according to head coach Zach Cleghorn.
