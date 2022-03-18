The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs outshot visiting Rossville on Thursday, 14-2, and took a 3-0 win over the Lady Bulldogs on a muddy pitch in Rock Spring.
Cora Lanier scored the first goal unassisted 17 minutes into the match and Lexi Underwood made it 2-0 approximately 10 minutes later on a feed from Lanier. Lanier scored the final goal of the night with three minutes left on the clock to seal the victory.
Tamra Yancy came up with four saves in goal to pick up the clean sheet. Defensive standouts included Ella Ferry and Alyssa Ball, while Presley Walker and Maddie Underwood earned praise from their coaches for their play in the midfield.
The first match of the afternoon saw Elijah Decker net a hat trick in the Mustangs' 7-0 win over the Bulldogs.
Decker also had a pair of assists. George Sholtz and Andrew Martin both had solo goals, while Harrison found the back of the net and assisted on two more. Josiah Womack made one save to earn the shutout.
Communication and passing were the keys to the win, according the SR coaches, while defensive standouts included Gavin Dodd, Bentley Wilson, Brady Wilson, Traye Stahl and Caleb Pearson. Earning kudos in the midfield was Collin Miller, Peyton Lands, Jayden Carpenter, Max Harden and Eli Pearson.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.