The Saddle Ridge boys put up three goals in the second half to beat Dade, 3-0, in a road contest on Monday.
After a scoreless first half, the Mustangs broke through in the second half. Isaac Hamilton ripped the first goal of the match with a hard shot just outside the 18-yard box. Peyton Lands made it 2-0 off an assist from Harrison Gilstrap, while Gilstrap assisted on a Bentley Wilson tally to round out the scoring.
Josiah Womack earned a clean sheet in goal for Saddle Ridge, while defenders Eli Pearson, Gavin Dodd, Max Bradford, Collin Miller, Eli Green, Max Harden and Teegan Cameron were all named as standouts on that side of the ball.
In the girls' match, Saddle Ridge got a hat trick from Cora Lanier and one goal from Cadha Lanier in a 4-0 win over the Lady Wolverines. Parker Lawrence collected a pair of assists in the victory.
Goalkeeper Brilee Wilson posted 10 saves, while Alyssa Ball and Rosie Harlan also stepped up on defense in the Lady Mustangs' third consecutive shutout.
Saddle Ridge will be back in conference action today as they travel to Rossville. Those matches will take place at Ridgeland High School.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.