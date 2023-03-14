Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge boys put up three goals in the second half to beat Dade, 3-0, in a road contest on Monday.

After a scoreless first half, the Mustangs broke through in the second half. Isaac Hamilton ripped the first goal of the match with a hard shot just outside the 18-yard box. Peyton Lands made it 2-0 off an assist from Harrison Gilstrap, while Gilstrap assisted on a Bentley Wilson tally to round out the scoring.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

